Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore got the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League off to a thrilling start against defending champions Mumbai Indians.
Image Credit: PTI
Put into bat, Mumbai set about their task with aplomb, with Chris Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav taking the lead.
Image Credit: PTI
Lynn put on 49, Yadav 31 and Ishan Yadav 28 with a strong opening.
Image Credit: PTI
But the RCB bowlers made their mark, with Harshal Patel taking the first ever five-for for any team against Mumbai.
Image Credit: PTI
Kohli was a happy man as Mumbai crumbled to a still-tricky 159-9.
Image Credit: PTI
Usually, RCB would stutter when facing strong opponents.
Image Credit: PTI
But with Kohli opening alongside new kid Washington Sundar, there was a grittiness in this year's side.
Image Credit: PTI
Even after the early departure of Sundar, RCB were unnerved. Glenn Maxwell added 39 before AB de Villiers stepped in with a timely 48.
Image Credit: PTI
Dropped catches were common on a strange Chennai field.
Image Credit: PTI
But RCB got over the line with the final ball - Harshal Patel grabbing the glory after De Villiers hard work.
Image Credit: PTI
Kohli will be delighted at the result, with RCB having come so close so many times but having never won the IPL title.
Image Credit: PTI
But the one man who deserves the plaudits is Harshal Patel.
Image Credit: PTI