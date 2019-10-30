Founded in 1989, Aaro Systems AB is a global software provider focussed on group accounting solutions. Offering complete and customised systems — based on 30 years of innovation in accounting, technology and design — the Stockholm-headquartered company has built an impressive roster of over 300 major clients and 10,000 users around the world. Sweden is well known as a global centre of excellence in consolidation solutions.

Aaro Systems entered the UAE market in 2018 in partnership with Yeomans Executive DMCC, an established search firm specialising in the area of finance. Since then it has enjoyed remarkable success in implementing its solutions with major UAE corporations across all key sectors such as telecommunications, retail, logistics, private equity and construction.

Aaro’s UAE operations are driven by Russell Yeomans, ex-KPMG and founder of Yeomans Executive, and Zeeshan Umer, ex-PwC and Oracle/Hyperion Software specialist.

Says Yeomans, “UAE being a regional hub as well as an emerging global hub is the main reason for Aaro Systems’ expansion into the Emirates. Despite the challenging economic climate we have had amazing success in implementing ‘urgent’ IFRS 16 and IFRS 9 solutions and then broader consolidation solutions into major group companies.” Aaro’s local client list includes names such as du, DP World, KPMG, Chalhoub Group, GAC Logistics, Gulf Capital and Arabtec. “We have indeed surpassed our own expectations of where we thought we would be in 18 months,” he adds.

According to Umer, the next challenge is to be providers to the large family groups of the UAE. “Through successful partnerships with KPMG and Constellation we have been able to acquire high-profile clients and implement our solutions across all sectors. We aim to build a solution for IFRS 17 that will affect the insurance industry from 2022. Now we look forward to working with the other large family groups that play such a major role in driving the UAE economy.”

Aaro Systems offers comprehensive solutions that meet the group reporting, group accounting, consolidation, management accounting, cash forecasting and analytic needs of both large and small groups. The Youtube video link (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qHNrJ6XmJY) will help shed some light on the matter.