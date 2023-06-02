1. Kuwait to deport 302 Filipino labourers
Decision to suspend issuing all visas for Filipino labour to continue 'until further notice'
2. UAE Corporate Tax: Small Business Relief comes into play for SMEs with revenues up to Dh3 million
A 3-year tax-free period gives SMEs with up to Dh3m in sales ample time to scale up
3. At what age do we start feeling old? Is there really an age?
There’s a lot more to ageing than just physical signs
4. How a Dubai-based entrepreneur cleared Dh1.3 million debt in 5 years
Victor King restructured loans, closed 14 credit cards, downsized lifestyle
5. UAE: Hiring overseas? 7 conditions employers should follow
Find out how much it costs to recruit a worker outside the country