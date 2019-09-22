Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, is seen addressing a gathering of 200 Businessmen of Indians and other Nationals, during his visit last year. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: The government of the south Indian state of Kerala will hold an investment meet for the expatriates in the region in Dubai on October 4, state officials announced in Dubai.

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the investors’ meet scheduled to be held on October 4, announced Kerala’s Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan and the State Legislative Assembly Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan.

The officials stated that the government has already set up a company to invite investments to the state from Non-Resident Keralites.

The Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Ltd will pool investments from the expats for various development works in the state that witnessed massive destructions in floods in the past two consecutive years.