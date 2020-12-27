H.E. Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, UAE Ambassador to India I would like to congratulate the Consulate General of India, Dubai in bringing out this special edition on Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), as a sequel to the recently concluded UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020. I was delighted to meet the delegation from J&K on the sidelines of the summit and happy to note about announcements made by some of the business houses of the UAE for investments in J&K to set up agro-processing plants as well as procurement of agricultural produce.
The Covid-19 pandemic has also severely tested the resilience of all nations and has brought focus on the vulnerabilities of the existing supply chains. The UAE looks at India as a committed partner when it comes to food security and therefore the recently concluded UAE-India Food Security Summit holds importance to further strengthen our food security cooperation and untapped potential in this sector. I am optimistic that despite the current pandemic situation, our two nations are poised to emerge stronger together, since at the core of our partnership lies the strength of our people.
“The UAE and India share a unique strategic relationship and it is our constant endeavour to further deepen and diversify this partnership by adopting innovative approaches, opening newer areas of cooperation, and strengthening the existing partnership. The UAE and India Food Corridor project is a step in this direction, which aims at tripling the export of agricultural and food products from India to the UAE from the current level of $2.2 billion to about $6-7 billion in three years.
