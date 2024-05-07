The new service will help Emiratis obtain all government services digitally and electronically, without the need for any paper transaction. The Family Data will be activated instead of the current Family Book.

ICA said this service will be available to all family members on their own electronic accounts on the authority’s website and smart application called Family Data.

The service will allow the electronic exchange of data between all official bodies that require its availability in order to obtain their services. All information related to the family book will be transferred to the “Family Data” service, and the passport will remain the means of movement and travel outside the country.