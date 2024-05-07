Dubai: Emirates airline is making full use of its retrofit strategy, with another of its 43 Airbus A380s and 28 Boeing 777 aircraft to be put through a makeover. This will expand the UAE airline's retrofit project to 191 aircraft.

The original plan was for 120 aircraft - 67 A380s and 53 777s - to undergo full refurbishment.

With the Boeing 777 the 'backbone of the Emirates fleet and the A380 is the airline’s flagship customer favourite', the expansion of the refurbishment program ensures 'Emirates continues to provide customers with an unparalleled travel experience'.

“We’re topping up our multi-billion dollar investment in the retrofit program to introduce cutting-edge cabin products on more of our A380s and Boeing 777s," said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates airline. "The addition of more aircraft fitted with our newest generation seats, updated cabin finishings and a contemporary colour palette also marks a significant step in ensuring more customers can consistently experience our premium products across both aircraft types."

How many retrofits so far?

Emirates has retrofitted 22 A380 aircraft until now. In July, the first of its Boeing 777s will undergo an interior refresh. Each 777 will take around two weeks to refurbish before entering service.

Plans include the refurbishment of the First Class cabin, and having all-new Business Class seats in an updated 1-2-1 seating configuration. There will also be 24 of the latest Premium Economy seats.

Along with the Premium Economy options, the Emirates Boeing 777 will be configured with 332 seats across four classes, featuring eight First Class, 40 Business Class seats, and 260 Economy Class options. (To make room for the new Premium Economy cabin, 50 Economy seats will be removed.)

Emirates operates its refurbished A380s fitted with Premium Economy to New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangalore, Sao Paulo and Dubai. The airline will be boosting services with the new cabin to Osaka from early next month.