Abu Dhabi: The Japanese Embassy in the UAE has commended the Urasenke Abu Dhabi Study group for its efforts to promote Japanese culture.
Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, awarded the Certificate of Commendation to the group in recognition of its outstanding contributions, which includes practicing the Way of Tea ritual to promote mutual understanding and friendship between Japan, the UAE, and other countries.
Established in Abu Dhabi in 2010, the group has been regularly conducting lessons for interested residents in the Japanese tea ritual known as Chadō. The ritual is carried out at Ryoku-Sui-An, the Japanese tea house which was gifted to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, in 2009 by Dr Genshitsu Sen, the 15th–generation Grand Master of Urasenke
The Abu Dhabi group has also been actively participating in various cultural events throughout the UAE, introducing the charm of this Japanese tradition to wide audience through a variety of demonstrations.
The Urasenke tea tradition is one of the most prominent schools of the way of tea in Japan, with a history dating back to the 16th century. Its philosophy is based on the principles of harmony (wa), respect (kei), purity (sei), and tranquility (jaku), which are reflected in every aspect of the ceremony, from the preparation of a bowl of tea to the serving of it to the guests.