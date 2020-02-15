Ivanka Trump received by Mona Al Marri Chairmanperson of Dubai Women's Establishment's Board of Directors in Dubai on Saturday Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to the President of the United States Donald Trump, was received by Mona AL Marri, Chairperson of Dubai Women’s Establishment’s Board of Directors in Dubai on Saturday, ahead of the American’s participation in the Global Women’s Forum.

Pictures were tweeted by Dubai Media Office’s official twitter account on Saturday morning of Ivanka Trump being received by Al Marri.

Trump will attend the forum to take place at Madinat Jumeirah from February 16-17 along with former British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Ivanka Trump will speak at the Global Women's Forum this week Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Organised by Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), GWFD 2020 is a leading global platform that actively engages leaders and experts from around the world in constructive dialogue to discuss improved policies based on international best practices, foster goal-driven partnerships, and shape sustainable communities.

In her role as advisor to the US President, Ivanka Trump will focus on the education and economic empowerment of women and their families, as well as job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training and entrepreneurship.

An entrepreneur herself, Ivanka Trump has spearheaded a wide range of initiatives and programmes to support women-owned businesses around the world, particularly in emerging markets. She has been instrumental in launching the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, an effort to encourage women in developing nations to participate in their economies. The initiative marks its first anniversary on February 12.

As well as being the daughter of US President Donald Trump, Ivanka is also an advisor to her father Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Ivanka Trump will also participate in the We-Fi MENA Regional Summit in Dubai, which takes place on the sidelines of GWFD 2020 for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region. The Summit is co-organised by Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) and the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi), a ground-breaking multi-national partnership launched in 2017 to unlock financing for women-led businesses in developing countries. The initiative is supported by the UAE government, which was among the first contributing donor countries.

May will share her perspectives on female leadership in government and the important contribution of women to political life. The session will be moderated by Lana Nusseibah, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment, and wife of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said: “With an extraordinary political career spanning over two decades, which saw her rise to become one of the world’s most influential women, Theresa May is a prime example of female potential and what women can achieve in traditionally male-dominated environments. As a role model for aspiring female politicians around the world, she has championed women and contributed to enhancing female representation within this field, famously stating that ‘a woman’s place is in elected office’.”

Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director of DWE, said: “It will be a pleasure to welcome Ivanka Trump to Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 this year. As a strong advocate for women’s empowerment, and a champion of female entrepreneurship, she has established effective partnerships and led a variety of initiatives that have furthered the positive impact of women across the world. Ivanka Trump will bring valuable expertise and insights into boosting support to women-owned enterprises and propelling female entrepreneurs across the region. We look forward to having her at GWFD 2020.”

Ivanka Trump will join other high-profile international speakers, including David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, participating in Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 this month.