Dubai: It is the International Youth Day on August 12. Just ahead of the day, Gulf News spoke to some of the millennials living in the UAE and asked them what they expected from the world and the community in general. Here is what they had to share.

Ghassan AlKhabaz

Syrian expatriate Ghassan AlKhabaz, 21, studying digital production at American University of Dubai, said he would like society to slow down. “I am growing in a world that is growing at a fast pace and sometimes I am unable to catch up with it. Today, there is no set trajectory for people as to what they want for themselves. For me to be able to fully imagine a future for myself, it is getting increasingly difficult with the massive changes happening all around me.”

He said he was still trying to find a footing, which was the hardest challenge. “There are far too many people with far too many different ambitions. I wish we could all agree on issues and not just quarrel over petty things.”

‘A world without animal abuse’

Derick Stanislaus Chettiar, 15, a grade 10 student of Emirates International School in Dubai, said he would love to see a world where there is no cruelty towards animals. “People should learn to be a master not a monster. Cruelty to creatures is cruelty to the Creator. So I hope and wish for a more tolerant world.”

Chettiar, who recently became the owner of a golden retriever pup, said he wished human beings showed more love and compassion towards animals. “I cannot stand animal cruelty of any kind. As humans, we have a responsibility towards not just our fellow beings, but animals as well. I hope to see a more compassionate world soon.”

‘Need for an environment-friendly world’

Charlotte MJ Canham

British expatriate Charlotte MJ Canham, 18, who recently completed her high school graduation in geography, psychology and media studies, said she wanted a pollution-free world. “There is so much of plastic waste. The lives of marine animals have been in danger for a while.

"I would like a world where people care for the environment through reduced usage of plastic in households and making eco-friendly swaps for everyday items,” she said.

Hadi Abdul Latheef

For Indian expat Hadi Abdul Latheef, 21, who is studying journalism and communication in Dubai, said he wanted to live in a world where people would take initiatives to boost the knowledge and skills of adults.

“Growing up, I found it quite hard as a young-adult to make a breakthrough into the professional world. If I had to bring about one change in modern society, then it would be towards prioritising initiatives and programmes that boost knowledge and skills in young adults — especially among university and high-school students,” he said.

He further said: “The basic education system teaches us how to do math, science and acquire language skills, but it does not prepare us for the challenges of the day. After all, the destiny of our future generations depends on our actions today.”

Anne Libranda

Filipina expat student, Anne Libranda, 21, wants to see a world full of tolerance.