Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Returning to San Jose State University, and celebrating its 50th year, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tournament is one of the world’s longest running, women-only tennis tournaments. This year’s event also coincides with the UAE Golden Jubilee, making it an even more special event for title sponsors Mubadala.

To celebrate these milestones, Emirati artist Jamal Habroush Al Suwaidi was selected through a collaboration between two of Mubadala’s sponsorships — Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic and the Abu Dhabi Music and Art’s Foundation (ADMAF) — to design the official trophy for the doubles and singles winners of the 2021 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tournament.

Jamal was present in San Jose, California, last Sunday, to present the winners the trophies he had designed.

Al Suwaidi drew inspiration from a historical moment during the inaugural 1971 tournament, where Billie Jean King was crowned champion and encapsulated a wise quote by the UAE’s founding father, late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan: “He who does not have a past cannot make the best of his present and future, for it is from the past that we learn”.

He named the trophy Ambition, where he linked the symbol of the tennis racket and the movement of women playing tennis to the UAE’s ambition. Al Suwaidi’s thought process also included capturing the parallel journeys of the tournament and the UAE, how far they have both come, and what they have both achieved in the last 50 years.

Jamal Habroush Al Suwaidi with the winners at the presentation ceremony in San Jose. Image Credit: Supplied

An artist renowned for his exceptional creativity and designs, Al Suwaidi’s works have been showcased in public and private collections across the world. Locations include the Olympic Museum in Switzerland, the National Art Museum of China, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the US and even in Sylvester Stallone’s private collection.

Al Suwaidi’s artistic journey began at the age of 14, when he won competitions at the national level. Upon graduating from high school, he enrolled himself in the Sharjah Art Institute and took multiple courses in sculpting, ceramics and calligraphy and was later awarded for his creativity at Abu Dhabi University in 2010.