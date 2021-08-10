Dubai: Global Education Expo will hold its annual event virtually on August 14-16 “to give multiple options to college students to choose the course and university, according to their grades and budget.”
Dr Yousuf Qadri, CEO of Qadri International, organiser of education fair, said: “Students can virtually meet the deans, admission officers and directors of the universities from UK, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Serbia, Malaysia, Georgia, Caribbean, China and other countries.
This global interaction will give an insight to students about different countries, different universities and different courses that will help them make a more informed decision.” Registration for the event is available on Qadri International website.