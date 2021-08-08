1 of 11
Displaced Syrian boys take part in the so-called "Camp Olympics 2020" in the town of Fuaa, in the northwestern Syrian last major rebel bastion of Idlib, as 120 boys from 12 different camps gather for their version of the Olympic games, at the end of the Tokyo Olympics. The Idlib region is home to nearly three million people, two-thirds of them displaced from other parts of the country during the ten-year-old conflict.
Each participant wearing the colour of their camp was their turn to be the star athletes on a running track, and soccer pitch etched in the red earth beside the tent settlement of Yaman near Idlib city. Above, Syrian boys cheer during the so-called "Camp Olympics 2020" in the town of Fuaa, in the northwestern Syrian last major rebel bastion of Idlib.
Syrian boys in Karate outfits square off against each other.
Among the participants at the "Tent Olympics 2020", Walid Mohammed al-Hassan, 12, was delighted to have represented his camp in the long jump. "We had such fun," he said, three fellow teammates huddled around him with their arms draped over his shoulders. "I won second place in the long jump," he said, grinning from ear to ear in his team's uniform of the white headband and blue vest. The eight to 14-year-olds competed in a host of disciplines.
This aerial view shows young athletes gathered across a field at a camp for displaced Syrians during the so-called "Camp Olympics 2020" in Fuaa.
Also on the programme were javelin, discus, high jump, hurdles, gymnastics, martial arts, volleyball, badminton, football, running and even "horse racing".
Surrounded by a small crowd, two boys in white karate outfits squared off against each other, while another - much shorter - appeared to act as referee.
On the race track, a boy ran as fast as he could clutching a cutout of a horse's head to his chest in a "horse race".
As the sun set, participants and organisers cheered wildly as the winners stepped up onto the podium to receive their medals under a shower of confetti.
The Idlib region is home to nearly three million people, two-thirds of them displaced from other parts of Syria throughout its 10-year-old conflict. Most of those who have lost their homes live in camps dotted across the region, dependent on humanitarian aid to survive and battle the cold and floods in winter. Organiser Ibrahim Sarmini said the event aimed to give the children some hope and draw the international community's attention to their plight. We wanted "to introduce the kids to different kinds of sports that we, as a society, hadn't tried before", he said.
But "the main aim was to shine a light on the camp residents, children and adults, who are living a tough life", said the representative of Syrian charity Benefits. Syria's war has killed around 500,000 people since starting in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests and displaced millions in and outside the country. Above, an organiser holds medals to be distributed to the winners.
