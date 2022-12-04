Dubai: As much as 100 employees have teamed up as volunteers from a UAE-based audit and tax advisory firm in line with the United Nation’s International Volunteer Day (December 5).
The employees of HLB HAMT will express their solidarity with the UN initiative, which highlights the power of collective humanity through volunteering across the globe.
Calling themselves as ‘HLB HAMT Heroes’, they launched the initiative aimed to demonstrate dedication and commitment towards taking up social causes and “create impactful results in the UAE’s diverse and cooperation-loving community”.
HLB Hamt Heroes will reach out to the community as well as to clients, including corporate entities, to embed sustainability checks and balances in their businesses and support the cause of environment and climate change mitigation through CSR programmes, the group said.
Hisham Ali Mohamed Al Taher, founder and chairman of HLB HAMT, said: “There has been a tremendous response from employees to be part of the programme, and over 100 employees already enrolled with enthusiasm. They will help clients accelerate their CSR [Corporate Social Responsibility] practices for the benefit of stakeholders and the community.”
Global goals
Vijay Anand, CEO and partner of HLB HAMT, said: “We are creating an opportunity to unite around a common effort for good by driving towards the UN’s new global goals for volunteering to impact the sustainable development agenda. The initiative will spread the message that collective volunteering by corporate organisations is a model of civic engagement that is fundamental and beneficial for all.”
John Varghese, managing partner, HLB HAMT, said: “Alongside the new challenges in society, positive trends are also rising with opportunities for corporate groups like us to volunteer effectively in response to humanitarian needs in society. This is driven by a spirit of solidarity and a desire to contribute to the well-being of others without expecting anything in return.”