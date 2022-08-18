Sharjah: The UAE’s Big Heart Foundation has reaffirmed its “resolute commitment to help people whose lives have been upended by various crises”, on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day 2022, which falls on Friday, August 19.
Mariam Al Hammadi, director of Sharjah-based The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), said: “Not a moment passes by without humanitarian heroes going above and beyond to alleviate the sufferings of vulnerable people and save lives. These efforts must be recognised and celebrated as they stand tall in the face of monumental challenges of conflict, climate change, a global pandemic, hunger and displacement.
“Here in Sharjah and the UAE, we are resolutely committed to doing our best to help the millions of women, men and children whose lives have been upended by crises,” she underlined.
Salute to first responders
Al Hammadi said: “On the occasion of World Humanitarian Day 2022 (which falls on Aug. 19), The Big Heart Foundation salutes the humanitarian spirit of first responders, aid workers and civil society members working selflessly amid unprecedented need.”
“Away from the spotlight and out of the headlines they come together to ease suffering and bring hope,” she added.
Al Hammadi also called for collective action to create lasting humanitarian change. She noted: “More than ever, we need humanitarian action, and from the smallest gestures to the biggest contributions — each one will go a long way in helping secure the futures of vulnerable populations worldwide.”
Spotlight on volunteers
The purpose of marking World Humanitarian Day (WHD) is to put the spotlight on the “thousands of volunteers, professionals and crisis-affected people who deliver urgent health care, shelter, food, protection, water and more to people in need.”
Established by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2009, the day commemorates the anniversary of the bombing of Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq on Aug. 19, 2003 that killed 22 humanitarian aid workers, including UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello. Each year, WHD focuses on a theme, advocating for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of aid workers.