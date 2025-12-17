Ras Al Khaimah Courts launch new civil marriage service at Wasetak Centre

The service was inaugurated in the presence of senior judicial and administrative officials, including Counsellor Ahmed Al Khatri, Head of the Courts Department, Counsellor Mohammed bin Darwish, President of the Court of First Instance, and Judge Tareq Juma, along with a number of department heads.

Ras Al Khaimah Courts said the move reflects their commitment to enhancing judicial and community services, streamlining procedures, and improving the overall customer journey. The initiative also supports efforts to save time and effort for customers by reducing paperwork and travel, while leveraging advanced digital technologies to raise service quality and customer satisfaction.

Under the new initiative, couples can conclude civil marriage contracts by communicating directly with the competent judge via video conferencing technology, eliminating the need to visit court premises. The marriage contract is issued and certified on the same day.

