GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Ras Al Khaimah Courts launch new civil marriage service at Wasetak Centre

Couples can complete civil marriage procedures via video link with a judge

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Ras Al Khaimah Courts launch new civil marriage service at Wasetak Centre
Instagram / rakcourts

Ras Al Khaimah Courts have introduced a new civil marriage contract service at the Wasetak Centre for Transaction Clearance and Translation, allowing couples to complete marriage procedures remotely and receive officially attested contracts on the same day.

The service was inaugurated in the presence of senior judicial and administrative officials, including Counsellor Ahmed Al Khatri, Head of the Courts Department, Counsellor Mohammed bin Darwish, President of the Court of First Instance, and Judge Tareq Juma, along with a number of department heads.

Under the new initiative, couples can conclude civil marriage contracts by communicating directly with the competent judge via video conferencing technology, eliminating the need to visit court premises. The marriage contract is issued and certified on the same day.

As part of the service, a dedicated hall has also been made available for holding wedding ceremonies, offering couples a seamless, one-stop experience at a single location.

Ras Al Khaimah Courts said the move reflects their commitment to enhancing judicial and community services, streamlining procedures, and improving the overall customer journey. The initiative also supports efforts to save time and effort for customers by reducing paperwork and travel, while leveraging advanced digital technologies to raise service quality and customer satisfaction.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ras Al Khaimah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai court mandates Dh239,000 repayment in business loan dispute

Court orders Dh239K repayment in business loan dispute

2m read
Court noted that the compensation reflects damage to claimant’s dignity and reputation.

Court orders Dh50,000 compensation for verbal abuse

1m read
Illustrative imge.

Woman awarded Dh20,000 after being blackmailed

2m read
The case involves the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged 36 and 38

RAK triple murder trial on, family seeks death penalty

2m read