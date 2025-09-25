GOLD/FOREX
Ras Al Khaimah court resolves Dh900 million civil dispute in one day

One-day court settles real estate case worth Dh900 million without appeal or delay

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The one-day court in Ras Al Khaimah has delivered a precedent-setting judgment, resolving a civil case valued at Dh900 million within just 24 hours—from the filing of the lawsuit to the issuance of the ruling—without postponement, appeal, or objection, Al Khaleej Arabic daily.

The case, registered as No. 519 of 2025, centred on disputed real estate transactions between investors. The court brokered a settlement between the parties, bringing the matter to a close in what officials described as the first ruling of its kind since the specialised court was established.

“The landmark ruling marks a milestone in the court’s record, both for the scale of the financial dispute and the unprecedented speed in resolving it,” said Counsellor Ahmed Al Khatri, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Courts.

Al Khatri credited the achievement to judicial reforms championed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council. The initiatives, he said, were designed to modernise the legal system, accelerate litigation procedures, and bolster public trust in the judiciary.

The swift resolution, Al Khateri added, was also made possible by the litigants themselves, who displayed “awareness, tolerance, honesty, and faith in the judicial process.” Their willingness to compromise allowed the court to safeguard due process while delivering a judgment that satisfied both sides.

