US Air Force Airmen help set up tents to provide temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
An evacuee reacts during coronavirus tests conducted for Spanish and Afghan citizens who arrived at Torrejon airbase after evacuating from Kabul, in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside Madrid.
Image Credit: Reuters
Evacuees from Afghanistan look on at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
An Afghan evacuee plays at a holding centre run by the Italian Red Cross, where she carries out a quarantine with others, in Avezzano, Italy.
Image Credit: Reuters
Evacuees from Afghanistan walk at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
Temporary housing for Afghanistan evacuees is built at the Dona Ana Housing Area near Fort Bliss, Texas.
Image Credit: Reuters
Evacuees from Afghanistan stand at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
Evacuees from Afghanistan are seen at their temporary shelter inside the US Army Rhine Ordonanz Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
Evacuees from Afghanistan are seen at their temporary shelter inside the US Army Rhine Ordonanz Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Image Credit: Reuters
Afghani evacuees sit in a park and talk to their families back home, at a temporary residence compound in Doha, Qatar.
Image Credit: Reuters
An Afghan evacuee sits at a holding centre run by the Italian Red Cross, where he carries out a quarantine with others, in Avezzano, Italy.
Image Credit: Reuters
An Afghan evacuee stands at a holding centre run by the Italian Red Cross, where she carries out a quarantine with others, in Avezzano, Italy.
Image Credit: Reuters
Evacuees from Afghanistan are seen at their temporary shelter inside the US Army Rhine Ordonanz Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
People who were evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan eat their first meal inside a tent after completing their coronavirus testing at a camp in Doberlug-Kirchhain, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters