Photos: Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp in Lesbos, Greece
More than 12,000, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, are without shelter
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, are without shelter and are having to sleep out in the open without proper sanitation after the fire tore through the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
A cat is seen among burnt tents at the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants
A woman is seen inside a tent as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep, near a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos
Women from the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants pray near a new temporary camp
A woman from the destroyed camp of Moria is seen at the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are handed bottles of water by an NGO
Men make their way at the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos
A woman holds a baby as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp protest near a new temporary camp
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen in tents near a new temporary camp
A family from the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants arrives at a new temporary camp
A woman holds a child as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp enter a new temporary cam
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are seen inside a new temporary camp
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp fill bottles with water, near a new temporary camp
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to be registered as they enter a new temporary cam
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp
A boy sleeps as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse near a new temporary camp
A woman gives milk to her newborn baby as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp find shelter in a warehouse
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep next to a truck
A family from the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants arrives at a new temporary camp
