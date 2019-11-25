Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has highlighted the need to maintain close cooperation and integration in plans and policies at the federal and local levels, in order to achieve a significant leap in the legislative, service and economic systems in the UAE.

He was speaking at a meeting with secretaries general of the Executive Councils in the seven emirates on the first day of the third UAE Government annual meetings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Featuring high on the meeting’s agenda were discussions on several coordination plans and initiatives. The plans focused on the importance of integrating government services, enhancing international competitiveness indicators and ease of doing business. Also in focus was the supporting of the integration of policies and legislation between the federal and local sectors, as well as achieving the objectives of the Emiratisation file in the UAE.

Shaikh Mansour stressed on the need to enable the growth of the economic sector through reviewing the government fees, increasing the UAE competitiveness by promoting a business-friendly environment, and the importance of working on the integration of government services to serve citizens. Additionally, he stressed the need for coordination between business agendas at the local and federal levels.

The importance of Emiratisation as a national priority was also reaffirmed during the meeting. Sheikh Mansour recalled the resolutions issued by the Cabinet to support the Emiratisation portfolio in the UAE, most notably, the formation of the Emiratisation Committee.

The committee membership includes representatives from local authorities to coordinate to follow up on the adoption of Emiratisation mechanisms in the federal government, raising the percentage of Emiratisation in a number of important sectors, raising the percentage of Emiratisation in the support services of government and semi-government entities, as well as upskilling national calibers to work in the private sector.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Ohoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing; Abdulla bin Touq, Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Ahmad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and secretaries general of executive councils in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, were also present.