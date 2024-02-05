Abu Dhabi: The number of digital marriage contracts completed by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has reached around 7,000 since the launch of the instant delivery service for contracts via text messages and approved electronic channels.
The figure covers the period from October 2022 to December 2023.
The service enables the marriage contract to be sent electronically to spouses at the Contract Council, immediately after the official has concluded the marriage contract and performed the digital authentication.
Electronic procedures
It provides completion of all procedures electronically, with the option of conducting the contract session remotely using video conference, while sharing the final document of the marriage contract through official channels, using a digital signature.
The Undersecretary of the ADJD, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, said that the option comes within the advanced services package provided in the judicial sector in Abu Dhabi, in line with the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to sustain the modernisation of the judicial system.
The applicant can then use the appointment booking system, with the possibility of conducting the marriage contract in person or remotely via video communication, and delivering the contract digitally after the authorised person completes the procedures.
The service also provides flexibility in choosing the appropriate date for conducting the marriage contract, by reviewing the appointments of approved notaries, dispensing with the paper record of the notaries and replacing it with the electronic contract number that is issued and digitally authenticated.
Digital marriage contract in 5 steps:
1. Submit the application through the ADJD website, by logging in using the digital ID.
2. Enter the notary public service, choose the marriage contract and notary service, then fill out the required data.
3. Pay the fees (electronically) after obtaining approval.
4. Reserve the preferred date for the marriage contract, using the appointment booking system, with the possibility of conducting the marriage contract in person or remotely via video communication, where the parties meet with the authorised person via a video conference session to conclude the marriage contract, after which a digital signature is made through the link sent to their mobile phone.
5. Immediate receipt of the digital marriage contract, as the contract is delivered digitally after the official has completed the procedures.