Deepa Nair Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Members of the Indian community in Dubai, especially those from the state of Kerala, are mourning the death of a woman who was active in organising cultural events here.

Deepa Nair, 46, who used to run an event management company, died on Sunday. She suffered a cardiac arrest, community members said on Monday.

She is survived by her husband Suraj Moosad, a health trainer, and daughters Thrinitha and Sreshta, two young dancers who are known in the community as TAS Sisters.

Deepa Nair Image Credit: Supplied

Nair was one of the few Malayali women in the event management industry in Dubai, said an industry member who worked closely with her.

“Though she had faced many challenges, she always spread positive vibes.”

One of Nair’s college seniors said she got a second lease of life after undergoing a critical surgery for an intestinal problem nine years ago.

“She was a fighter and a very lively person. She was an active member of the AKCAF (a college alumni group of Keralites) and organised many community events. She was a very dedicated mother and committed to shaping up her daughters’ dance careers.”

He said one of the last Facebook posts shared by Nair read: “My biggest accomplishment in life will never be money, it will be who I raised.”