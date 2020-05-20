43-year-old will help the needy and put some aside for his kids

Rajan Kurian with wife Berly Rajan Kurian, son Brian, daughter Bella and mother Valsa Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Indian businessman from Kottayam, Kerala is the latest winner in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) million dollar draw.

Rajan Kurian, 43, won the DDF Millennium Millionaire draw on Wednesday, May 20 after his winning ticket number 2852 was picked up from series 330.

Kurian is a businessman based in India. Speaking in a telephone interview to Gulf News from his hometown in Kerala, he said he was grateful for the win, considering the gloomy circumstances prevailing in the world with the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will set aside a good part of my win to help needy. I feel grateful with the win but I need to share it people who need it,” he said.

Kurian, a businessman in Kerala dealing in the construction sector, also said some of the money will go into growing his business.

However, he is most excited about putting money aside for his children, son, Brian Kurian and daughter, Bella Ann Kurian.

“The last few months have been tough with the COVID-19 situation,” he said. “My business has come to a standstill. This money will be put to good use.”

To the uninitiated, the million dollars translates as Rs76 million in Indian currency.

Kurian said he started buying tickets for the DDF promotions in October of last year.

The DDF Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions held at Dubai Duty Free Head Office in Ramool also saw other winners on Wednesday.

Four other winners were announced who won a luxury vehicle each.

Faraz Khalid, a Kuwaiti national won a BMW MB50i xDrive (Adventurine Red) in Series 1751 with ticket number 0123.

Bock Fabrice, a 51 year old Swiss national based in Geneva, won a Range Rover Sport HSE 5.5 522 HP (Fuji White) in Series 1752 with ticket number 0607.

A regular participant to Dubai Duty Free promotions for five years now, Fabrice is an asset manager for a financial company and had purchased two tickets for Series 1752.

“I can’t believe I won,” he said. “After so many attempts, I finally won something.”

Egyptian expat Omar Aboushady, 39, won an Indian Chief Darkhorse motorbike in Series 408 with ticket number 0623 that he bought online.

A resident of Dubai for almost two years working for an air conditioning service company, he said he bought five tickets online for this series.

It was a lucky day for another Indian expat Syed Hydrose Abdulla, 57 who won a BMW RI250 RS (Austin Yellow) motorbike in Series 409 with ticket number 0687, which he also bought online.