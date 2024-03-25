Dubai: Have you been looking for a deeper dive into Indian news and culture? Look no further than Gulf News and India Today's exciting new collaboration. Now, you can get your weekly India Today magazine delivered directly to your doorstep, all through your trusted subscription with Gulf News.

For over four decades, India Today has been a trusted source of news for millions of readers in India and abroad.

Gulf News now has a special offering for its readers – you can now subscribe to the leading Indian magazine – India Today – through Gulf News, after a distribution tie-up was finalised between Gulf News and the Living Media India group, which publishes India Today.

Commenting on the tie-up between Gulf News and LMI media group, Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Gulf News, said: "Gulf News is happy to announce the distribution of India Today to our subscribers. The magazine is a true cornerstone of Indian media, with a high reach in print and digital readership. Since its launch in 1975, it has informed millions with its insightful coverage of news, current affairs, and a wide range of topics relevant to Indian and international readers interested in India. We recognise the important role India Today plays in keeping readers engaged and informed and look forward to this partnership in the coming years.”

Potru Raju, Director of Circulation, Sales, and Distribution, said: “Delighted to announce our collaboration with India Today, enhancing our commitment to providing diverse perspectives to our readers in the UAE through magazine subscriptions.”

Reaching the Indian diaspora in the UAE

Manoj Sharma, CEO of Living Media India Limited, commented on how the collaboration responds to the frequent requests they have received from readers who want access to the print edition in the Middle East.

“We have been getting regular requests from our readers to deliver the print edition of India Today in the UAE. Responding to the demand for India Today in the Middle East, we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Gulf News, for exclusively distributing India Today magazine in the Middle East market.”

Dinesh Bhatia, the Group CEO of Living Media India Limited – India Today, added: “Through the partnership with Gulf News, we can now reach the Indians residing in the UAE. We believe this will help bridge the gap for those living away from India. We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to serving the UAE’s readers with professionalism and dedication.”

The annual subscription rate for the magazine – with a total of 52 issues – is Dh595 and if you bundle the Gulf News subscription with the India Today subscription, you can subscribe to both publications for Dh895 a year.

How to subscribe

Here are four ways in which you can apply for the subscription: