Richard Drew, Principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate School, a Taaleem School and Chair of the IB Heads Association for the UAE, said the school was celebrating the outstanding achievements of its students who successfully completed their IB Diploma. “As the Chair of the IB Heads Association for the UAE, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the students, their families, and the dedicated educators who have supported them throughout this journey.

“The past couple of years have posed significant disruptions to traditional learning and examination patterns. The global health crisis forced schools to adapt swiftly to remote and hybrid learning environments, creating an entirely new set of challenges for students and teachers alike. Despite these hurdles, our resilient IB students have demonstrated incredible perseverance, adaptability, and determination to succeed.”

IB students embody global citizens

GEMS Education also announced its IB results. Dr Saima Rana, Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education, said: “Congratulations to all our International Baccalaureate students from across the GEMS network who have excelled in the final exams of their Diploma and Career-related Programmes. They truly embody the essence of global citizens, leaders, and change agents. Our IB graduates have proven time and again that this qualification is a gateway to brilliant futures, creating powerful citizens fearlessly facing the world with unwavering determination and a commitment to values that resonate with compassion, integrity, and intellectual excellence. Through their rigorous academic journey, they have honed critical thinking skills, fostered cultural appreciation, and embraced diversity as a cornerstone of progress.”

She added: “Our IB alumni have emerged as powerful and influential figures, blazing trails in various fields, leaving an indelible mark on society. Their success is a testament to the transformative power of the IB programme and the enduring impact of a GEMS education that nurtures holistic development and inspires greatness. As we witness the ripple effect of their accomplishments, we, as an education community, stand with immense pride, knowing that our students are beacons of hope and catalysts for positive change in our ever-evolving world. Well done!”

Students share their happiness

Saatvik Sharma, a student at GEMS Modern Academy who scored 42 and is now heading to UCLA to study Finance, said: “I feel ecstatic and relieved now that this chapter of my life has come to a close. It’s wonderful to see my hard work and dedication pay off. I look forward to university life and will carry the skills learnt during IB forever with me.”

Chloe Dsouza, also of GEMS Modern Academy, scored 41 and is on her way to University of Notre Dame in the US to major in Applied Maths. She said: “It’s been such a journey; I know all of us have come such a long way since we started the Diploma Programme. I am very relieved and overjoyed with my results. This would not have been possible without the support of my friends, family, and teachers.”

A delighted Chloe D'Souza with her friend. Image Credit: Supplied

AP results out as well

The GEMS Education also released its Advanced Placement (AP) exam results on Wednesday. GEMS Al Khaleej International School in Dubai recorded its best-ever AP results. A total of 63 candidates sat the exams, with an average score of 3.44 out of a possible 5, exceeding the UAE average of 2.73 and the global average of 3.13.

Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, Superintendent/CEO, GEMS Al Khaleej International School and Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said: “At GEMS Al Khaleej International School, we believe in our students. We work to unleash their potential by equipping them with the skills and knowledge to be fully prepared for their external exams. We are very proud of all of them, as well as our dedicated teachers. As I always say, never underestimate a school with passionate educators! Thank you to our teacher and leaders, and congratulations to our students and their parents!”

Delighted with pass rates

Meanwhile Glen Radojkovich, Deputy Director of Education, IB & UK Curriculum at Taaleem also expressed happiness in the students’ results. “We are delighted with the pass rates and averages, which once again surpass the world averages. Moreover, it is truly remarkable that many of our students have achieved scores that position them among the top one per cent of IB graduates worldwide.

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme is renowned for its rigour, and we commend our students for their extraordinary dedication and commitment to achieving these incredible results. We acknowledge that this qualification demands a tremendous amount of effort and perseverance, and our students, along with the unwavering support of their parents and teachers, have gone above and beyond to surpass expectations.”

Radojkovich said : “These results are a testament to their hard work, resilience, and unwavering determination to succeed. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and recognise that this is only the beginning of their journey as they embark on further milestones at universities around the globe.

"Taaleem has always strived to provide an enriching and transformative educational experience for our students. Through our commitment to academic excellence, personalised support, and a holistic approach to education, we empower our students to become well-rounded individuals prepared for the challenges of the future. The exceptional results achieved by our students reflect the tireless efforts of our dedicated educators, who have consistently gone the extra mile to nurture and inspire their students.

"As we celebrate these remarkable achievements, we express our gratitude to the parents and families who have played a pivotal role in supporting our students throughout their academic journey. The partnership between home and school has been instrumental in fostering an environment where students can thrive and reach their full potential.

"Taaleem remains steadfast in our mission to provide a world-class education that equips our students with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary for success in an ever-changing global landscape. We are committed to continued excellence, innovation, and preparing our students to make a positive impact on the world.”

Students in UAE exceed global benchmarks

Nargish Khambatta, Principal, GEMS Modern Academy and Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said: “This is yet another remarkable achievement by our students – their International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme results substantially exceed global benchmarks and reflect our faculty’s unwavering dedication to our students’ success year after year. Witnessing their outstanding all-round performance reaffirms our commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals. These results are a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated educators, supportive parents, and, above all, the remarkable talents and determination of our students. Congratulations to every one of our boys and girls, their remarkable accomplishments have done Modern proud on the worlds stage, yet again.”

Drew of Taaleem education added: “The results are a reflection of the exceptional abilities and personal growth of our students, who have embraced the IB mission and embodied its core values throughout their academic journey. These young individuals have not only achieved remarkable academic milestones but have also developed crucial life skills, including critical thinking, empathy, and intercultural understanding, which will serve them well in their future endeavours.