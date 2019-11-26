Park visitors can embark on a journey from emirate to emirate and enjoy food, stories, culture and fun-filled activities to celebrate the diverse and multifaceted culture of the UAE. Additionally, they can immerse themselves in the visual narrative of the nation by visiting the ‘walk in legacy museum’ to enrich their knowledge of the UAE’s history and wise leadership, which is being organised in collaboration with the Emirates Creatives Guys Groups.There will also be falconry, henna, traditional dukkans and Ayala performances, in addition to balloon shows, stilt walkers, face painting and kite flying. Workshops will also be conducted to teach guests how to prepare popular Emirati dishes such as Luqaimat and Ragag bread, how to make Emirati bakhoor etc.