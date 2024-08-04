In a tweet, Dr Al Neyadi expressed his joy at being back at Griffith University, where he did his Master’s degree and pursued PhD in Information Technology.

As a token of gratitude and remembrance, Al Neyadi presented the university with a T-shirt that he had carried with him to the ISS, a perfect gift to his alma mater on the special occasion. He also shared an image of him wearing the same T-shirt in space with the Cupola of the space station in the background.

“During my mission, I captured a photo from space of Griffith University, where I completed my studies. Today, I am glad to be with students and my professors, sharing my experience & presenting to them the university’s T-shirt, which I carried to the ISS. Happy to see you all!” Al Neyadi tweeted.

Outstanding alumnus

Earlier, the university had honoured Dr Al Neyadi by naming him the Outstanding International Alumnus at the Outstanding Alumni Awards 2023.

During the six-month-long mission, Dr Al Neyadi became the first Arab astronaut to complete a spacewalk mission outside the ISS in April 2023.

Dubbed “Sultan of Space,” he completed about 4,000 hours of work in space, contributing to the development of scientific and technological advancement, by conducting about 200 scientific experiments in various fields that took about 585 hours.