I spent the rest of the day shuttling between my desk and quiet rooms as Indian news channels wanted me go live with updates. I lost count of the ‘lives’ I did, the last one was on Tuesday night when her mortal remains reached Mumbai. I was at home, having my first proper meal in two days but couldn’t say no to the anchor in a Delhi studio. I realised later that the factual coverage by Gulf News team helped calm down the media frenzy to an extent.