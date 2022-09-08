Dubai: Did you spot a single-word tweet by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Twitter on September 7? He tweeted the word: "Dubai".
The post left many people guessing about why the Dubai Crown Prince had put up a one-word tweet. However, many other tweeps responded by talking about the wonderful aspects of the Emirate.
Sheikh Hamdan's tweet was inspired by a global Twitter trend that gained popularity earlier this week, with global organisations and prominent people tweeting single words. Why? It all began when Amtrak, the US railroad corporation, tweeted the word "trains", for no clear reason.
No one knows whether it was a tweet posted by mistake or with an intention, but the train company's post quickly inspired a viral trend.
Less than 24 hours after the account tweeted the one-word message, it had been retweeted more than 25,000 times and garnered close to 170,000 likes and over 2,500 comments, including responses from multiple brands sharing their own one-word descriptors.
The Washington Post tweeted "news," and "Radio," wrote NPR. Intuit Mailchimp, an email marketing company, posted: "emails," and Nasa wrote: "universe".
US President Joe Biden's official Twitter account also joined in with the word "democracy".