Sharjah's new eco-retreat Al Badayer Oasis promises to offer a unique desert experience to visitors Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Nature lovers and adventure seekers looking for a true taste of the Emirati lifestyle do not have to look any further as new oasis in Sharjah’s Al Badayer desert has opened its doors to visitors.

Al Badayer Oasis by Mysk, the third gem in Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)’s ‘Sharjah Collection’, nestled in central Sharjah’s lively Al Badayer Desert, is now welcoming guests.

The picturesque oasis is first of its kind in the UAE with a unique design inspired by traditional Emirati heritage. It is the ultimate desert experience nestled in Al Badayer Desert’s burnt orange dunes, which are famously known to be ‘made for adventure’.

Sharjah's Al Badayer Oasis is now open to visitors Image Credit: Supplied

Al Badayer is one of the most popular tourist areas in Sharjah, favoured by dune bashers, camping enthusiasts and international tourists flying in to savour authentic Emirati experiences.

A perfect place for relaxing after a day of adrenaline-fueled desert excitement, guests have the option to choose from the oasis’s 21 rooms, which include 11 deluxe-king and 10 deluxe-twin rooms in addition to seven 1-bedroom king and three 2-bedroom twin tent accommodations. Each accommodation is quintessentially Arabian, fitted with the best modern comforts.

In 2017, Shurooq began an ambitious Dh130 million project to raise Sharjah’s profile as a destination for luxury ecotourism and its vast natural diversity through the ‘Sharjah Collection’. With Al Badayer Oasis now on the tourism market, all three of the Sharjah Collection’s high-end boutique destinations – the Kingfisher Lodge in Kalba, Al Faya Lodge close to the Fossil Rock area in Mleiha and Al Badayer Oasis in Al Badayer Desert – have been met Shurooq’s projected two-year completion timeline.

The Sharjah Collection is managed by ‘Mysk by Shaza’, a leading hotel management brand known for its vast hospitality experiences based on the region’s authentic culture and heritage.

World-class dining, amenities and entertainment

Al Badayer Oasis offers two speciality and an all-day dining experience. The 58-seater Nizwa restaurant offers authentic and traditional dishes influenced by destinations from the Silk Route, served through an inspired Emirati-theme and taste under a contemporary and stylish setting.

The oasis also features a luxurious indoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art health club packed with amenities and run under the supervision of professional lifeguards and trainers. A business centre, meeting rooms, direct dial phones and voice mail are also in the offering to meet every requirement of busy professionals

Al Badayer Oasis can be booked fully for destination weddings or other private occasions, which can be hosted at the oasis’s spacious amphitheatre and courtyard areas. A 50-seater meeting room dedicated can be booked by organisations to host workshops or meetings through a number of seating arrangements.

Thrilling desert activities

Al Badayer Oasis offers customised desert experiences featuring dune bashing, buggies, quad biking, horse riding, desert safaris and camel tours. Natural expeditions to observe wildlife in its natural state, stargazing under a clear desert night sky and night-time theatre, can also be enjoyed.

Breakfast on dunes and dinner atop the Al Bury Tower allows guests to cut-off completely from the bustle of the city and enjoy tranquillity in the lap of nature. A true taste of Emirati culture is offered to guests by arranging through falcon shows and archery games, art of henna, and more.

Promoting culture of ecotourism in Sharjah and UAE

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, said: “Al Badayer Oasis offers a fully-integrated hospitality experience in the heart of a tranquil desert. The resort offers the truest reflection of the landscape in which our ancestors set out to build their earliest settlements and begin the ‘Emirati way of life’. Through this eco-oasis, Shurooq aims to advance responsible tourism practices and wildlife conservation in the UAE and Sharjah, and to support the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority’s (SCTDA) Sharjah Vision 2021, which is to attract 10 million tourists into the emirate”.

Marwan bin Jassim

“The destination has been designed to offer citizens, residents and tourists an incredible variety of experiences and activities to indulge in – a different kind of relaxation bringing to life meaningful connections to their surroundings inspired by ancient caravanserai,” Al Sarkal added.

“Tourism is a top source of national income, for Sharjah and the UAE. The sector has been playing a leading role in diversifying our post-oil economy and influencing growth of other sectors,” he noted mentioning the positive effect it has continued to have on retail, services, transportation and others.