Question: Seven years ago, I bought a property from an off-plan developer and committed to making all payments. Currently, the completion rate is 60 per cent. Delivery was supposed to be in 2021. The developer is currently asking me to amend the purchase agreement so that delivery will be in 2025. I sent the developer a message via email refusing to sign an agreement to modify it. There is no construction going on for six months. Do I have the legal right to file a real estate lawsuit and demand the cancellation of the purchase agreement and refund of the amount paid in addition to appropriate compensation?