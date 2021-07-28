Abu Dhabi: From today onwards, heavy vehicles will be allowed on Al Ain-Dubai Road — E66 or Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Road — during off-peak hours between 10pm and 6am.
This will allow vehicles to easily get from Dubai until Hazza bin Sultan Street in Al Ain, and back, announced Abu Dhabi’s public transport regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC). However, the maximum weight of the vehicle and its load cannot exceed 45 tonnes.
The decision to allow heavy vehicles on the new highway connecting Dubai and Al Ain’s industrial areas has been taken in collaboration with Al Ain Municipality and Abu Dhabi Police. It aims to reduce trip time and operational cost, thereby promoting commercial activities and investments.
Regulations banning heavy vehicles on other surrounding roads will continue to be effective until construction work is fully completed, including the ban on truck on Al Shiwayb Street towards Northern Emirates.
ITC has urged heavy vehicle drivers on E66 to avoid parking in non-designated spaces and to steer clear of the surrounding residential areas, where trucks are still not allowed.
Penalties will be imposed on drivers of heavy vehicles who use E66 outside of the designated off-peak hours or exceed the weight limit.
ITC has also called upon all transport companies to ensure that their heavy vehicles conform to all safety standards and adhere to all traffic rules and regulations.