Dubai: Bahrain's Gulf Air confirmed a ground incident at Dubai International Airport where one of its aircraft was impacted on the tail by an aircraft of another airline.
Gulf Air said it was working to reconnect all the passengers to their final destinations. Dubai Airports said that an "incident took place in the early hours of the morning of July 22 at DXB involving two passenger aircraft".
"As a result of this, one runway was temporarily closed to allow for the incident to be swiftly managed," said a spokesperson for the airport. "Operations at DXB were not impacted and the runway was reopened after two hours."
Gulf Air resumed direct Abu Dhabi and Dubai flights with scheduled operations from July 5. The carrier has been operating direct flights between Bahrain and UAE since 1954.