The ‘City Brain’ system to manage traffic in urban areas using artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), revealed that RTA’s precautionary measures and initiatives applied to the scheduling and the operation of public buses, marine transit means and taxis had accelerated the community’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that such measures contributed towards restoring the growth of public transport ridership to 70 per cent of the pre-COVID levels. They also contributed towards reducing the number of kilometres travelled by 18 per cent, improving bus on-time arrival by 6 per cent and cutting carbon emissions by as much as 34 tonnes.

Analysing big data

Mattar Al Tayer

“In cooperation with Alibaba Cloud, RTA has recently started trialling the ‘City Brain’ system to manage traffic in urban areas using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced algorithms. The system analyses a massive number of big data received from nol cards, operating buses and taxis as well as the Enterprise Command and Control Centre. Then it converts the data into useful information that could be used in sending instant notifications and improving bus schedules and routes. The system is expected to improve the bus ridership by 17 per cent, average waiting time by 10 per cent and the journey time and the average bus usage by 5 per cent,” Al Tayer said.

Remote monitoring

In cooperation with FAMCO, RTA has recently inaugurated a remote Bus Performance Monitoring Centre Al Quoz Bus Depot, for instant tracking and monitoring of the performance of RTA’s new 516 Volvo buses fitted with Telematics system.

The system, which enhances the operational and maintenance processes, includes 47 types of alerts covering mechanical aspects, fuel consumption per kilometre and the condition of the safety equipment on board. It contributed towards reducing fuel consumption by 5 per cent and supported the planning for periodic and preventive maintenance of buses.

A new-age Dubai bus station. Image Credit: Supplied

It also resulted in an efficiency-driven assessment of drivers, improved the road safety standards and improved the rating of customer happiness,” commented Al Tayer.