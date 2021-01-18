A screenshot of the video
A screenshot of the video Image Credit: Instagram/@sharjahnews
Dubai: In a heartwarming video that has gone viral, an elderly Emirati is seen getting emotional as he gets his COVID-19 vaccine jab at home.

In a bid to expand reach and offer the most vulnerable people the vaccine, the emirates have launched a free vaccination plan and in some cities, such as Sharjah, even an inoculation programme for the elderly at home.

In the clip, the man thanks Allah for making him a UAE resident. He also thanks the Sharjah government.

In the UAE, as of Monday, 1,971,521 doses of vaccine had been provided to both UAE residents and nationals.