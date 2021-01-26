Dubai: In support of the UAE’s vaccination campaign, a driving school in Dubai is offering discount on all its driving courses to anyone who will get COVID-19 vaccination.
Dubai-based Emirates Driving Institute (EDI) announced on Tuesday it is providing a further 10 per cent discount on top of ongoing offers to those who vaccinate and register for any driving course till March 31. The offer is part of its ‘Stay Safe, Vaccinate and Save’ initiative.
Safe community
Amer Belhasa, chairman of EDI Group and vice-chairman of Belhasa Group of Companies, said: “We are fortunate to be a part of a great leadership who has prioritised the health of the UAE residents and worked tirelessly in battling against the pandemic. At Emirates Driving Institute, it is our responsibility to protect our staff and customers’ well-being against COVID-19 and this initiative is a reiteration of our commitment towards building a safe community.”
Drive towards COVID-free UAE
Belhasa also noted: “The UAE is the second country globally in the race for vaccination and is working rapidly towards a COVID free country.
“We congratulate the leaders of UAE, the UAE health workers in successfully delivering over 2 million vaccinations till today to fight against COVID-19. I urge you to get vaccinated and together we will control the disease and live in a safe community,” he added.