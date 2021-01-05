'I thank all our readers for continuing to read Gulf News even in difficult times...'

Gulf News delivery boys in their new uniforms. Gulf News follows mandated Covid-19 protocols while printing and distributing the newspaper as it is committed to the safety of its readers. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: It’s a new year. A year with the hope of vaccines and a time when the pandemic will start to recede. Gulf News knows and understands this need for a better, safer time, especially the hardships that people have gone through in the past year.

I thank all our readers for continuing to read Gulf News even in difficult times and for their loyalty through the years... - Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief

We have been with our readers, every step of the way, bringing the very best of our journalism across our digital and print platforms, every day. And we will be here when people will be able to hug their loved ones, share a meal without masks on, and travel without hesitation.

As a thank you to our loyal subscribers, old and new, we bring an amazing subscription offer. The price has been slashed from Dh500 to Dh350. But, that’s not all, the total value of the entire offer, including vouchers, is Dh935. And, you will find them all of value, as each was added after much research.

‘Rewarding loyal readers is our ethos’ - Editor-in-Chief and CEO’s message

Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director Publications, Gulf News, explained the reason behind the decision: “It has always been part of Gulf News’ ethos to reward our loyal readers, whom I wish a very happy New Year after what they, along with the world, have gone through in 2020. And as we always empathise and understand our readers, this time we have come with a special campaign that gives them a good value subscription for our trusted reliable and credible content. Though these have been difficult times, we are proud to maintain our quality when it comes to our editorial products, both digital and print, including the quality of printing and design,” he said.

“When it comes to quality news, the price, in fact, does not matter much for readers who seek qualitative information from a trusted and credible source. Finally, I must thank all our readers for continuing to read Gulf News even in difficult times and for their loyalty through the years, which resulted in placing us as the top news media in online and print alike in the UAE. We maintain the highest percentage of market share in readership, subscription and circulation across the country.

“We are launching this campaign to start the year along with our readers, with the hope for a prosperous and safe 2021.”

Vouchers

The subscription offers include vouchers from Dubai Garden Glow, Aster Pharmacy, Aster Opticals, Eros Now, Chicking, GoFood and cashback from Deem Finance.

“Gulf News remains the best English language daily newspaper in the region and in addition to great content, this subscription campaign is offering great value for money to our readers at a price that is suited to the prevailing market conditions,” said Bobby Naqvi, Print Editor.

Potru Raju, Director of Circulation, Sales and Distribution, added: “For the price of just Dh350, which is VAT inclusive, our subscribers will get the region’s leading English daily delivered to their doorstep every morning, and also get free vouchers worth Dh535, besides Dh400 in cashback when they apply for a Deem credit card.

‘Our way of giving back’

We know that people are facing a tough economic situation. So, this is our way of giving back to our loyal subscribers. - Potru Raju, Director of Circulation, Sales and Distribution

“We know that people across the globe are facing a tough economic situation. So, this is our way of giving back to our loyal subscribers and the prime reason for slashing the subscription price from Dh500 to Dh350.”

Naheed Patel, Promotions Manager, Marketing and Sales, said that this thinking is in line with how Gulf News has always treated subscribers — with respect and consideration.

Our relationship with our subscribers is a very strong one ... these are the people we are in touch with, 365 days a year. - Naheed Patel, Promotions Manager, Marketing and Sales

She said: “Our relationship with our subscribers is a very strong one. When you think about it, these are the people we are in touch with, 365 days a year. We value all our subscribers and their support to us over the decades. Over the years we have shown our appreciation through our special subscription deals and continue to do so.