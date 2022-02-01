Dubai: US-based Global Excellence Award (GEA) has recognised UAE’s official ‘Alhosn’ app as the ‘App of the Year 2021’ in the ‘COVID-19 Response’ category.
The achievement is the result of the collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Alhosn National Health System, and the health sector at large.
Alhosn app is the official app for COVID-19 testing, vaccination certificates and exemptions in the UAE. The multilingual app is available in Arabic, English and Hindi.
Features
The app QR code can be read with a smartphone camera or the app’s built-in scanner. This QR code is used to identify vaccinations and tests in an encrypted form.
The app also includes various events permits, such as for Expo 2020 Dubai and Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The app’s Travel Pass is available now, recognised as equivalent to EU DCC certificates.
Also, the app enables parents to view the rates of their children’s school vaccination rates.
The information of users is kept confidential and personal information is stored in an encrypted manner.
Alhosn is hosted on the National Cloud, which has “the highest standards and certificates of security and data privacy”.