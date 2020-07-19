Abu Dhabi: COVID-19 recovery cases in the UAE are still outnumbering new infections as another 352 new patients have made a full recovery, taking the total number of recoveries up to 49,269.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, 211 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed infections to 56,922.
The new cases were detected after conducting than 47,000 additional tests as part of the government’s efforts to identify and treat patients in the early stages itself.
Meanwhile, the UAE’s death toll has increased to 339 as one patient died of COVID-19 related complications.