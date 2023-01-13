Abu Dhabi: More than 10,000 individuals have registered as organ donors in the UAE, following the launch of an Abu Dhabi-wide campaign to support Hayat – The National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced on Friday.

The donors, who have consented to donate organ and tissue upon death, are from different nationalities and backgrounds, and have confirmed their belief in the importance of organ donation as a noble humanitarian act, DoH said.

Last November, DoH launched the Abu Dhabi Community Campaign in support of Hayat, on the sidelines of the International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation. Abdullah Al Hamed, DoH chairman, registered as the first organ and tissue donor at the launch, followed by other senior DoH officials. The authority then went to organise a series of community events to raise further awareness, including the Zayed Charity Marathon and ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022.

File photo of Abdullah Al Hamed, DoH chairman, launching the Abu Dhabi Community Campaign Image Credit: Supplied

A single person has the potential of saving the lives of eight individuals who are in desperate need of organ transplants, including patients suffering from cancer, heart disease, lung failure, cirrhosis, kidney failure and more. The Abu Dhabi Community Campaign highlights this message for all.

‘Incredible support’

Dr Rashed Al Suwaidi, executive director of Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector, said: “We are pleased with the achievement of the campaign since its launch, as it witnessed an incredible community interaction reflecting community awareness and solidarity in Abu Dhabi. We are continuing to achieve the goals of the campaign and support Hayat, backed by our vision to make Abu Dhabi a healthy community. The numbers registered in the programme proves community’s keenness to take part in this noble humanitarian act, which contributes to saving the lives of many desperate for help.”

Dr Ali Al Obaidli, chairman of UAE National Transplant Committee, said: “We appreciate the efforts and tremendous support provided by the DoH through the Abu Dhabi Community cCmpaign, which undoubtedly contributed to enhancing community awareness. Hayat is a synergy of collaborative efforts of many federal and local entities, as well as governmental and private institutions to achieve a lofty goal based on saving the lives of many, and instilling hope for the well-being of communities in the UAE and the region.”

Living healthy

In addition to encouraging organ and tissue donation, the Abu Dhabi Community Campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Healthy choices – including a healthy diet and regular physical activity – reduce the risks of developing lifestyle-related diseases and organ failure, and this, in turn, reduces the need for transplantation.