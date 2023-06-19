The initiative has been developed in cooperation with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, and Dubai Health Authority, in coordination with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and local endowment departments in each emirate.

The campaign aims to educate Hajj pilgrims about crucial health guidelines and requirements to ensure their safety during their journey. The initiative comes as part of an integrated strategy coordinated by various state institutions to care for the wellbeing of pilgrims travelling to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

From establishing hotlines to address pilgrims’ health-related questions, to liaising with medical teams that will accompany the campaigns, MoHAP is making every effort to provide health and awareness services to pilgrims to ensure they can perform their rituals in a safe and healthy environment. The medical teams have with them the necessary medicines and are available for medical consultations.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said: “The health of pilgrims is a priority. Special attention is paid to ensuring the health and safety of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases.”

Health measures

He added: “The campaign will advise pilgrims on pre-Hajj health measures, including the importance of health centre visits before travel, particularly for those with chronic illnesses. Pilgrims also need to ensure they take essential and booster vaccinations like meningitis, seasonal flu, and pneumococcal vaccinations. The campaign will also provide guidance on preventive health measures during Hajj, such as how to avoid heat exhaustion and physical stress and the importance of maintaining a healthy diet.”

Matar Saeed Alnuaimi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “We realise that health and safety are the foundations of human well-being, and this strategic participation will enable us to unify efforts and resources to enhance health awareness and preventive behaviour in society, thus achieving our goals towards a healthy and safe community.”

Dr Hend Al Awadhi, Head of the Health Promotion and Education Section at Dubai Health Authority, underscored the importance of the collaborative campaign, exemplifying the shared commitment of relevant authorities in the country to heighten awareness and deliver health education to pilgrims.

Dr Al Awadhi advised pilgrims to strictly adhere to recommended health measures and adopt healthy habits, including consuming nutritious food, staying adequately hydrated to prevent dehydration and sunstroke, using umbrellas for shade, and refraining from sharing personal items such as shaving tools and prayer mats.

She highlighted the availability of comprehensive guidelines on the official website of the authority, offering valuable medical advice and instructions for pilgrims to follow before, during, and after performing Hajj.