A patient being administered the Rezum therapy. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Al Qassimi Hosptial Sharjah, in conjunction with UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has introduced for the first time, a US Foodand Drug Administration-approved revolutionary non-surgical therapy — Rezum — for treatment of enlarged prostate in the UAE.

According to international medical journals, the Rezum Therapy is a non-surgical treatment that uses the natural energy stored in water vapour or steam to remove excess prostrate tissue pressing on the urethra.

Elaborating on the therapy Dr Younis Al Shamsi, Consultant Urologist and Head of the Urology Department, Al Qassimi Hospital, said: “The Rezum therapy is a safe technology and painless procedure. During the procedure, the urologist inserts a small narrow device through the urethra to deliver water vapour directly into the enlarged prostate tissue.” The steam condenses to water, releasing the stored energy that helps shrink the excess prostrate tissue. Dr Shamsi added: “For years, the primary options for treating prostate enlargement were through medications or surgery, making Rezum a new option for patients who are dissatisfied with their current choices for treating this condition,”

Improving health care standards

Yousuf A Serkal, Director Genral of the Emirates Health Services Corporation and Assistant Undersecretary of the Hospitals sector at the health ministry said: “As part of our commitment to mitigating patients’ pain and changing their life for the better, we strive to enhance innovation and excellence, adopt the best treatments in hospitals, attract the latest medical technology, raise the competence of our medical cadres, provide the best diagnostics and therapeutics, and implement standards of quality and distinction.” This comes as part of MoHAP’s efforts to deliver a world-class health care system and achieve leadership in the health field.

Dr Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of hospitals administration at the health ministry said the Rezum therapy is a qualitative addition to Al Qassimi Hospital services with the help and cooperation of the health ministry.

No need to travel abroad for Rezum therapy anymore