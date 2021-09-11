Dubai: Dubai-based The American University in the Emirates (AUE) has launched a four-year bachelor’s degree in special education. The programme covers the major pillars of UAE Centennial 2071 and focuses on “equity and inclusion for all students”, AUE said.
Course to create educators
The completion of the degree programme is expected to develop qualified special educators, who will be able to address varying exceptional abilities and needs of the students of determination and gifted students enrolled at different educational levels, particularly in kindergarten and primary school stages, whether in public or private sector institutions.
Professor Abhilasha Singh, vice-president for academic affairs at AUE, said: “This programme is for all those who aspire to serve their community, to make a tremendous positive impact through their specialised knowledge and expertise in differentiated instruction to address the diverse and complex needs of all students, particularly those with special needs.”
Inclusive education model
The programme also aims at shedding light on the importance of advanced education and integrating students of determination with their peers within inclusive classes, AUE said. Professor Mohammad Al Zeyoudi, Dean of College Education at AUE, said: “By providing students with the knowledge, skills, and organisational capabilities necessary for a high-quality educational process in terms of teaching, the programme also aims to develop national professional to be practitioners possessing the ability to demonstrate their knowledge and experience with excellence in the field of education and teaching.”
AUE also aims to establish collaborations with government and private entities in order to support their emerging needs through offering training programmes for creating an inclusive workplace.