Abu Dhabi: Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) is increasing availability of specialist services at its centres and extending opening hours across its network to provide enhanced patient care in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

AHS, a subsidiary of PureHealth, provides family medicine, screening, and diagnostic services across a network of 30 centres throughout the emirate.

It has expanded access to more than 10 specialties, in addition to hiring new doctors and extending Saturday working hours from 10am to 10pm so that its specialty services are available seven days a week. These additions increase access to specialist doctors within the community, meaning patients do not have to travel as far or take time off work to be seen.

Dr Asma Al Halaseh, AHS Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are committed to continuously expanding and improving our services, with the aim of achieving the highest patient satisfaction in line with the vision of PureHealth.

"Our investment in our workforce means we can now make specialty services available throughout the day, seven days a week, so patients can be seen faster and more often at a centre close to where they live and work.”

She added: “To cater to demand, we are exploring new areas such as cosmetic dermatology and we have plans to further increase access to specialist care by opening more centres in alignment with the growth of the local community.

These strategic moves are in line with a new campaign we have recently launched called ‘More to take care of you’. It is about providing more experts, more services and more time to care for our patients.”

Healthcare centres within the AHS network now offer paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, dermatology, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, urology, pulmonology, rheumatology, cardiology and neurology, in addition to podiatry and physiotherapy.

The added specialties are supported by advanced diagnostic services, such as sudoscans, ankle brachial index tests, skin allergy prick tests, and radiology services such as MRI, CT scans, mammography, advanced lab testing, and more.

Abu Dhabi centres

The following centres in Abu Dhabi will open from 10am to 10pm on Saturdays:

Al Bahia Healthcare Center; Al Bateen Healthcare Center; Al Falah Healthcare Center; Al Maqtaa Healthcare Center; Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Center; Al Zafaranah Diagnostic and Screening Centre; Baniyas Healthcare Center; Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Center; Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed Healthcare Center; and Al Shamkha Healthcare Center.

Al Ain centres

In Al Ain, seven centres have extended their Saturday hours from 10am to 10pm: Al Hili Healthcare Center; Al Jahili Healthcare Center; Al Muwaiji Healthcare Center; Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Center; Al Yahar Healthcare Center; Neima Healthcare Center; and Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Center.