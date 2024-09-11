Dubai: 15-year-old Indian boy’s vision was restored at the Aster Hospital Mankhool following a severe eye injury that posed a risk of permanent vision loss.

Dhikshit Kottiyattil Anoop, 11th grade student, was accidentally struck in the right eye by a ballpoint pen while at school in Dubai on June 20, 2024. The impact caused immediate pain, significant watering of the eye, and a sudden loss of vision. Dhikshit was initially treated at a local hospital, where doctors stabilised his condition and assessed the severity of his injury. Due to the complexity of the case, which included a deep corneal tear, Dhikshit was transferred to Aster Hospital Mankhool for advanced treatment.

The following day, Dhikshit underwent a delicate surgery performed by Dr Parth Hemantkumar Joshi, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Hospital Mankhool. The surgery involved repairing the corneal tear and removing the damaged tissue from inside the eye. Following the surgery, Dhikshit showed positive signs of recovery.

Vision loss

The traumatic cataract — a common complication where the lens of the eye becomes cloudy due to injury — had been present since the injury. A month later, on July 25, 2024, Dhikshit returned to Aster Hospital Mankhool with a significant loss of vision in the injured eye. Upon examination, it was determined that he required a two-stage procedure for optimal results. To restore his vision, Dhikshit underwent a second surgery, which involved cataract extraction and the implantation of an artificial lens.

This complex procedure was performed by Dr Joshi, with the assistance of Dr Gazala Hasan Mansuri, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Hospital Mankhool. Dr Gazala also performed a Pars Plana Vitrectomy, a surgery to remove the vitreous gel from the back part of the eye, and a Peripheral Iridectomy, where a small piece of the iris is removed to prevent increased eye pressure.

Stable condition

Dhikshit was discharged in stable condition, with his vision partially restored, despite the very severe damage, as he was practically blind upon arrival at the hospital.

Dr Joshi: “Dhikshit’s case was particularly challenging due to the extent of the damage to his eye and the subsequent development of a traumatic cataract. Our primary focus was on preserving as much vision as possible and preventing further complications.”

Promt action

Dr Gazala added: “The success of these surgeries underscores the importance of specialised care in managing severe eye injuries. Prompt and expert intervention can make a significant difference in outcomes, and Dhikshit’s case is a testament to this.”

Paediatric cases account for about 18.9% of all trauma cases, with 63.9% involving severe open eye injuries often caused by sharp objects.