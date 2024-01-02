Dubai: The UAE has witnessed a significant increase in the number of single women opting for egg-freezing procedures since 2021, following the introduction of new government laws on January 1 of that year. Under these regulations, single females are now allowed to freeze their eggs for both health and social reasons, provided they obtain prior approval from the Ministry of Health (MoH).
Hazel Leonard, Founder of The Prepared Pineapple and Fertility Educator, highlighted the importance of egg freezing in cases where individuals may undergo chemotherapy, as this medical treatment can have detrimental effects on fertility. Leonard emphasized the recommendation to freeze eggs before undergoing chemotherapy to preserve the option of future conception.
Additionally, single women in their early to mid-30s who haven't yet found the right life partner are increasingly choosing to freeze their eggs, aiming to conceive later in life. Leonard pointed out the statistical differences in monthly conception rates, indicating that a 30-year-old has a 20% chance, while a 40-year-old only has a 5% chance.
While the UAE's regulations allow the freezing of eggs for up to 5 years, with the possibility of extension through the required consent from all involved parties, it is important to note that the current legislation restricts the use of frozen eggs for personal use only. Donating eggs to family members or utilizing them for surrogacy is explicitly prohibited by law.
Hazel Leonard emphasized this, stating that individuals considering egg freezing in the UAE should be aware that, at present, the usage is restricted solely to the person who froze the eggs. The law expressly forbids sperm and egg donations, as well as surrogacy within the UAE.
