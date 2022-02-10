The tumours measuring 24cm and 20cm in length were in the ovaries of the Indian patient.

It all began with a nagging shoulder pain for Rashmi, who has lived in the UAE for almost three decades. Recounting her experience, Rashmi told Gulf News: “This was in the last quarter of 2021. I least expected my problem to be in my ovaries. I am a mother of a grown-up daughter and have had no gynaecological issues. However, after menopause, my stomach felt bloated. Meanwhile, searing shoulder pain prompted me to visit my General Physician [GP].”

A detailed examination of the shoulder prompted the GP to ask his patient to go in for a complete check-up. A series of investigations followed, and Dr Sivaprakash Rathnaswamy, consultant oncologist at Aster Hospital Ghusais, finally diagnosed tumorous growth in Rashmi’s ovaries and advised immediate surgery.

Spread of cancer

Dr Rathnaswamy said: “When Rashmi consulted me, she had shoulder pain; she suffered from diabetes, had abdominal distension and respiratory distress. Detailed diagnostic scans revealed she had locally advanced Stage III carcinoma in her ovaries.”

Dr Sivaprakash Rathnaswamy Dr Rathnaswamy said the patient underwent eight cycles of chemotherapy and five cycles of immunotherapy so the tumours could shrink. “During surgery, the size of the tumours was 24cm and 20cm, respectively. Her cancer had spread all through the stomach’s peritoneum [the serous membrane that lines the abdominal cavity].”

Advanced procedure

Prior to the actual surgery, Dr Rathnaswamy said his team had to extract nearly four litres of water in each session of two cycles to be able to get to her tumours. “What was unique was the Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy technique used during the surgery. Normally when the cancer spreads in this manner, it impossible to operate. However, this new technique, which is available in a limited number of hospitals in the UAE, allows 1,000 times more localised treatment and thereby, is more effective than regular chemotherapy. It provides higher chances of success and survival.”

Using this advanced oncological surgery method, Dr Rathnaswamy followed it up with a bilateral excision of both enlarged ovaries with the large tumours on each side.

Word of advice

The patient has since made full recovery and is now she on maintenance immunotherapy, said Dr Rathnaswamy.