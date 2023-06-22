Doctor consultations at home or hotel

We understand the importance of timely medical consultations, even when you can’t visit a clinic or hospital. Salamati Home Healthcare offers doctor consultations in the privacy and comfort of your own space. Our qualified on-call doctors can diagnose and treat various acute and chronic conditions, prescribe medications, and provide medical advice. With our convenient services, you can receive the care you need without the hassle of traveling to a medical facility.

Rehabilitation therapies at home or hotel

Recovering from an injury or surgery often requires rehabilitative therapies to regain strength, mobility, and functionality. Salamati Home Healthcare provides physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy sessions that can be conducted in the comfort of your home or hotel room. Our skilled therapists create personalised treatment plans to optimise your recovery process and help you achieve the best possible outcomes.

IV drips for medical infusions at home or hotel

Certain medical conditions or treatments necessitate intravenous therapy. Salamati Home Healthcare offers IV drips in the convenience of your own home or hotel, administered by our trained nurses. Whether you require hydration, medication infusions, or nutritional support, our professionals ensure the safe and effective administration of IV fluids. By receiving IV therapy in your preferred setting, you can avoid the discomfort and inconvenience of hospital visits while still benefiting from necessary medical infusions.

Cupping and needling therapies at home or hotel

As part of our commitment to holistic care, Salamati Home Healthcare provides alternative therapies like cupping and needling. These therapies offer pain relief, promote relaxation, and enhance overall well-being. Our trained practitioners can perform cupping therapy, which involves applying suction cups to specific areas of the body, as well as needling therapy, where fine needles are inserted into acupuncture points. By delivering these therapies to your home or hotel, we ensure a comfortable and convenient experience, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of alternative treatments without leaving your preferred environment.

In conclusion Salamati Home Healthcare prioritises your convenience, comfort, and well-being. Our hassle-free booking process involves a simple 3-step approach: make a call or send a WhatsApp message to 0555873466, share your location and book an appointment, and our healthcare professional will visit you at your chosen location on the scheduled date and time. Experience comprehensive care brought to your doorstep by Salamati Home Healthcare.

Doctor at your doorstep! It’s that sample

How it works:

Step 1: Call / Whatsapp 055-5873466

Step 2: Share location