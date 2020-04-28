Blood being donated at the Dubai Blood Donation Centre Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai residents are being encouraged to donate blood during the Holy month of Ramadan at the DHA-run Dubai Blood Donation Centre (DBDC)

Dr Mai Raouf, director of the centre, said: “We are very thankful to the community for their dedication towards this life-saving and humanitarian cause. We would like to request them to continue donating blood during the Holy month of Ramadan. We are following all necessary protocols and processes to ensure safety of blood donors, recipients and all our staff members.”

How to donate while following COVID-19 safety protocols

Dr Raouf said, “From physical distancing to providing face masks we are taking all precautions. All sanitisation and disinfection measures and processes are followed at the centre in line with international standards. We are accredited by AABB and we follow the highest level of quality standards for blood collection, processing and storage to ensure safety of the donor and the patient. Blood Donation is safe for healthy individuals and we encourage donors to continue donating blood.”

Dr Raouf said that those interested to donate blood can simply call 800342 to book an appointment. “They will receive an SMS with the details of their appointment; they must wear a mask and gloves and reach the centre 10 minutes before the appointment time. Once the blood donation procedure is completed, we will provide them with a blood donation certificate, which mentions the time and date of blood donation.”

Save three lives with singe blood donation

She said frequently required groups include O+ and rare groups include O-ve. People can donate blood every eight weeks, and platelets up to 24 times a year.

Dr Raouf said, “With each blood donation, you can potentially save up to three lives. Regular blood donation takes 15 minutes, while platelet collection takes 45 minutes to one hour. It is important to bear in mind that Thalassaemia patients require regular blood transfusions every few weeks. Platelet collections are also vital and needed by cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Since platelets are blood cells critical to stop bleeding, these are also used in life-threatening bleeding situations, post-surgery or after accidents.”

The Centre is located in the premises of Latifa Hospital, Dubai.

Blood donation procedure:

Step 1: Call 800 342 and book an appointment to donate blood

Step 2: You will receive an SMS confirming the appointment

Step 3: Download the DHA app, go to the DAMMI service and please fill in the blood donation questionnaire and medical history form. This procedure will save you 20 minutes at the DBDC.

Step 4: Kindly proceed to donate blood based on your appointment time.

Step 4: An official letter from the DBDC will be provided to you after you donate blood mentioning the date and time of your blood donation.

Ramadan timings for blood donation

Sunday – Thursday:

7am - 1.30pm

and

8pm - 12.30am

Friday: