Testimonies from organisation’s teams from around the world presented on the occasion

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)/Doctors Without Borders was founded in 1971 in Paris by a group of journalists and doctors. Today, MSF is a worldwide movement of nearly 65,000 people. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The team of Doctors Without Borders — Regional Office in the UAE met today with the community of humanitarian workers and supporters of the organisation on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the organisation.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the International Humanitarian City (IHC), in the presence of a number of members of non-profit organisations and partners. The ceremony included welcome speeches by Mario Stephan, general director of MSF at the regional office in UAE, and Giuseppe Saba, executive director of IHC in Dubai.

‘A moment to pause and reflect’

Some testimonies from the organisation’s teams around the world were also presented on this occasion, in addition to the screening of a documentary film that reflected the activities of the organisation during the past years.

Mario Stephan said: “Fifty Years of existence for our organisation is a moment to pause and reflect, ensuring we remain relevant in serving our patients — today and for the years to come.”

Saba congratulated the MSF team on their 50th anniversary, which coincides with UAE’s 50th anniversary and National Day celebrations this year. He added: “MSF has been an important part of the humanitarian community in Dubai for many years, providing medical assistance and emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, pandemics, natural disasters and exclusion from health care, throughout the years since their inception 50 years ago.

Access to health care — no matter what